They enforce the law, but are they distracted drivers themselves - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

They enforce the law, but are they distracted drivers themselves?

(Source: WAVE) (Source: WAVE)

Good morning!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

Major development in the Lake Area is sparking a look into the community's housing needs.  How do we build sustainable housing that's able to withstand natural disasters? KPLC's Theresa Schmidt is learning about an impact study being done to help prepare for the coming economic growth. 

A lot of local high school athletes are putting their names on the dotted line when it comes to their college of choice. KPLC Sports is out and about on this story, and you can check out all the signees HERE.

Also today, an 88-year-old grandmother has faced her own health struggles, but is now working to help children fighting cancer.

Plus, the latest urban entrepreneurial effort spearheaded in London includes underground farming. We'll show you how it works.

In weather, Ben tells me we'll see a lot of sun today, but it won't get very warm – only into the 50's this afternoon. Tomorrow holds the promise of some isolated showers and colder temperatures. How will things progress as we get closer to the weekend? Find out during Ben's live, local forecast at noon.

And if you love the music of New Orleans, you'll love hearing how Harry Connick Jr. is doing his part to make sure the music lives on.

Plus, for those of you on our website, there's an interesting story from our sister station in Louisville, Kentucky. It takes a look at how some folks enforcing the laws on distracted driving, don't always follow them. You can check that out HERE.  

Remember, you can always watch us online at kplctv.com and on air.  We hope you join us, and have a great day!

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Monday, March 26 2018 7:06 AM EDT2018-03-26 11:06:28 GMT
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>

  • Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-03-26 09:26:59 GMT
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:53:06 GMT
    (Source: KPLC viewer)(Source: KPLC viewer)

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly