They enforce the law, but are they distracted drivers themselves?

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

Major development in the Lake Area is sparking a look into the community's housing needs. How do we build sustainable housing that's able to withstand natural disasters? KPLC's Theresa Schmidt is learning about an impact study being done to help prepare for the coming economic growth.

A lot of local high school athletes are putting their names on the dotted line when it comes to their college of choice.

Also today, an 88-year-old grandmother has faced her own health struggles, but is now working to help children fighting cancer.

Plus, the latest urban entrepreneurial effort spearheaded in London includes underground farming. We'll show you how it works.

In weather, Ben tells me we'll see a lot of sun today, but it won't get very warm – only into the 50's this afternoon. Tomorrow holds the promise of some isolated showers and colder temperatures. How will things progress as we get closer to the weekend? Find out during Ben's live, local forecast at noon.

And if you love the music of New Orleans, you'll love hearing how Harry Connick Jr. is doing his part to make sure the music lives on.

Plus, for those of you on our website, there's an interesting story from our sister station in Louisville, Kentucky. It takes a look at how some folks enforcing the laws on distracted driving, don't always follow them.

Remember, you can always watch us online at kplctv.com and on air.