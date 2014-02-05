Updated list of local, McNeese and LSU signings

Today is National Signing Day, the first day high school seniors can sign a National Letter of Intent with a college or university.

KPLC's Seth Lewis and Rebecca Cade will be at signing events all over the Lake Area. Parents, coaches and family members, if you don't see your athlete's name in this list, please send a story and photos to news@kplctv.com.







Local Football Signings

Barbe

• Trey Quinn, WR, signed with LSU in Baton Rouge.

• Brennan Travis, OG, signed with Henderson State in Arkadelphia, Ark.

• Nick Fontenot, OL, signed with McNeese State in Lake Charles.

DeRidder

• D'Andre Bellamy, CB, signed with Henderson State in Arkadelphia, Ark.

• Jamon Bradford, CB, signed with Henderson State in Arkadelphia, Ark.

Jennings

• Malik Williams, DB, signed with Louisiana-Lafayette in Lafayette, La.

LaGrange

• Deonte Goodly, CB, signed with New Mexico Military Institute in Roswell, N.M.

• Charles Wilridge, OLB, signed with New Mexico Military Institute in Roswell, N.M.

South Beauregard

• Joe Ledet Jr., RB/CB, signed with Tusculum College in Greeneville, Tenn.

• Michael Guidry, OL/DL, signed with Tusculum College in Greeneville, Tenn.

Washington-Marion

• Demond Delahoussaye, WR, signed with McNeese State in Lake Charles.

Westlake

• Jacory Washington, TE, signed with LSU in Baton Rouge.

Vinton

• Blake Trahan, OL, signed with Southern Arkansas in Magnolia, Ark.







Other Local Signings

• Katelyn Trunks, St. Louis Catholic, signed with Northwestern State for track.

• Kelsey Frank, Oberlin High, signed with Northwestern State for track (javelin).







McNeese State Football Signings

• Tavarious Battiste, DB, 5-foot-10, 170 pounds, Kentwood High (Kentwood, La.)

• Bryan Blunt, DB, 6-2, 201, McDonogh 35 (New Orleans)

• Kamon Darby, CB, 5-11, 180, Central High (Beaumont, Texas)

• Demond Delahoussaye Jr., WR, 6-1, 180, Washington-Marion (Lake Charles)

• Nick Fontenot, OL, 6-5, 295, Barbe (Lake Charles)

• Andre Fuller, DB, 6-0, 200, Neville High (Monroe, La.)

• Ashari Goins, LB, 5-10, 210, Neville High (Monroe, La.)

• Dominique Hill, DB, 5-10, 180, Mansfield High (Mansfield, La.)

• Brian Hine, DL, 6-1, 235, Regents School of Austin (Austin, Texas) and Cisco Junior College

• Kylon Highshaw, WR, 6-5, 205, Neville High (Monroe, La.)

• Nate Holmes, RB, 6-1, 185, Memorial High (Port Arthur, Texas) and University of Arkansas

• Christian Jacobs, LB, 5-11, 215, North Shore Senior High (Houston)

• Johnnie Marsaw, DL, 6-2, 245, Bastrop High (Collinston, La.)

• Trent Manuel, K, 5-11, 165, Little Cypress-Mauriceville High (Orange, Texas)

• Derrick Milton, RB, 6-0, 210, Pineville High (Pineville, La.) and Mississippi State

• Jamari Payne, WR, 5-9, 180, Bastrop High (Bastrop, La.)

• Tré Porter, LB, 6-1, 190, Warren Easton High (New Orleans)

• Ryan Ross, RB, 5-9, 205, Brazowood High (Richwood, Texas)

• Anthony Sylvester, LB, 6-1, 205, Ozen High (Beaumont, Texas)

• Landon Thomas, OL, 6-4, 305, Patterson High (Patterson, La.)

• Joshua Washington, DB, 5-10, 180, Clear Springs High (League City, Texas)

• Kyle Zenon, OL, 6-4, 275, Vermilion Catholic High (Abbeville, La.)







LSU Football Signings

• Brandon Harris, QB, 6-3, 180, Parkway High (Bossier City, La.)

• Ed Paris Jr., CB, 6-0, 190, Mansfield Timberview High (Arlington, Texas)

• John Battle, S, 6-0, 179, Hallandale High (Hallandale, Fla.)

• Donnie Alexander, LB, 6-1, 201, Edna Karr High (New Orleans)

• Jacory Washington, TE, 6-5, 215, Westlake High (Westlake)

• William Clapp, OL, 6-4, 275, Brother Martin High (New Orleans)

• Garrett Brumfield, OL, 6-3, 285, University High (Baton Rouge)

• Tony Upchurch, WR, 6-2, 228, Glenda Dawson High (Pearland, Texas)

• D.J. Chark, WR, 6-1, 176, Alexandria High (Alexandria, La.)

• Clifton Garrett, LB, 6-3, 220, Plainfield South High (Plainfield, Ill.)

• Trey Quinn, WR, 5-11, 192, Barbe High (Lake Charles)

• Jamal Adams, S, 6-0, 207, Hebron High (Carrollton, Texas)

• Cameron Gamble, PK, 5-9, 182, Flower Mound High (Flower Mound, Texas)

• Sione Teuhema, DE, 6-3, 215, Keller High (Keller, Texas)

• Darrel Williams, RB, 5-11, 209, John Ehret High (Marrero, La.)

• Devin Voorhies, S, 6-1, 197, Wilkinson County High (Woodville, Miss.)

• Trey Lealaimatafao, DT, 6-0, 300, Warren High (San Antonio, Texas)

• Travonte Valentine, DT, 6-3, 325 Champagnat Catholic High (Hialeah, Fla.)

• Russell Gage, ATH, 6-0, 175, Redemptorist High (Baton Rouge)

• Davon Godchaux, DT, 6-4, 271, Plaquemine High (Plaquemine, La.)

• Malachi Dupre, WR, 6-3, 188, John Curtis High (New Orleans)

• Leonard Fournette, RB, 6-1, 224, St. Aug High (New Orleans)

