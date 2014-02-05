Cajuns Baseball Ranked 24th In NCBWA Preseason Poll

DALLAS, Texas – With only 10 days until first pitch at M.L. "Tigue" Moore Field, the Ragin' Cajuns baseball squad earned its fourth preseason ranking of the year after being ranked 24th in the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) Preseason Poll, the NCWBA announced late Monday.

Louisiana is one of only three mid-majors ranked in the top 25 in this year's poll joining Cal State Fullterton (1) and Rice (15). The Cajuns are also ranked 14th by Baseball America, 23rd by Collegiate Baseball and 24th in the USA Today Coaches poll.

The Ragin' Cajuns open the 2014 season at home on Friday, Feb. 14 at 6 p.m. against Eastern Illinois. For tickets information call (337) 265-2357. For a behind the scenes look at Louisiana baseball follow the team on twitter @CajunsBaseball.

Rank-School-2013 Record-Final '13 Ranking

1 Cal State Fullerton Big West 51-10 10

2 Virginia Atlantic Coast 50-12 11

3 Oregon State Pac-12 52-13 4

4 Mississippi State Southeastern 51-20 2

5 Florida State ACC 47-17 12

6 LSU SEC 57-11 6

7 Indiana Big Ten 49-16 7

8 NC State ACC 50-16 5

9 UCLA Pac-12 49-17 1

10 Vanderbilt SEC 54-12 9

11 Oregon Pac-12 48-16 17

12 South Carolina SEC 43-20 13

13 North Carolina ACC 59-12 3

14 Louisville American Athletic 51-14 8

15 Rice Conference USA 44-20 15

16 Clemson ACC 40-22 29

17 Miami (Fla.) ACC 37-25 NR

18 Kansas State Big 12 45-19 14

19 Oklahoma State Big 12 41-19 19

20 Arizona State Pac-12 37-22-1 20

21 Florida SEC 29-30 NR

22 TCU Big 12 29-28 NR

23 Texas A&M SEC 34-29 NR

24 Louisiana Sun Belt 43-20 NR

25 Texas Big 12 27-24 NR

26 Arkansas SEC 39-22 18

27 Alabama SEC 35-28 NR

28 Oklahoma Big 12 43-21 16

29 Cal Poly Big West 40-19 24

30 Florida Atlantic Conference USA 42-22 22

31 Stanford Pac-12 32-22 NR

32 Ole Miss SEC 38-24 26

33 Arizona Pac-12 34-21 NR

34 East Carolina Conference USA 31-26 NR

35 Georgia Tech ACC 37-27 27