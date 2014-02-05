State to implement new safety program for first responders

Nobody is a fan of sitting in traffic, especially when they are waiting on crews to move accidents from the road way.

"When they have accidents now, the traffic is backed up pretty bad, especially when it's on the interstate or on an off-ramp. It's creating a real big problem," said local motorist Kevin Samuel.

Samuel is just one of thousands of drivers who are frustrated by these traffic conditions.

He's in luck, however, because the state is looking to improve on response time and how accidents are dealt with on our roadways thanks to a new traffic incident management system.

"For every minute it takes for a responder to get there, you can multiply that by many minutes people are going to be stuck in traffic, and by the same token for every minute that it takes the proper equipment there. ... That is extend amount of time," says Police Colonel Mike Edmondson.

Every state trooper and other first responders will get special training to ensure all traffic incidents are cleaned up as quickly and safely as possible.

Getting first responders there faster sounds good to drivers like Ashley Williams.

"I do believe that having this program and having first responders will definitely help save a lot of lives on our road ways.

Captain Doug Cain says that communication is key when multiple agencies are working together trying to clear the road ways:

"The importance is that we all understand each other's role, that we have all these moving parts that work together and a unified mission to clear that road way, get everything mitigated and ultimately put things back to normal."

So getting this new program in place will give some drivers a little piece of mind that their community is becoming safer.

"As far as I know Louisiana is you know, it ranks high in high traffic accidents. So, I think anything we can use to help better serve the highways and by-ways will be great," said Williams.



