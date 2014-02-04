Beauregard Parish Courthouse renovations on track

The Beauregard Parish Police Jury said Tuesday that progress is being made towards renovating the parish courthouse.

Parish officials say right now the project is in the planning stage. That should end in September.

In December, the police jury will put the project up for bid, with construction hopefully beginning in January.

The jury wants to move the clerk of court and the two courtrooms to the courthouse annex, that was once the First Baptist Church of DeRidder.

But before that move can happen, the annex needs renovation work of its own.

Llewellyn Smith, Beauregard Parish Police Juror says , " (The police jury) is looking at finalizing those plans next week and be able to go out for bid within the next month. So what we're looking to do is to do the construction in may, June, July maybe June, July, august to try to get the construction completed so that when we're moving out the two courts and clerk of court so that we would be able to move them out sometime in the fall."

Smith also said the police jury will meet with the contractor on Thursday, and they hope to bring the project before the board for approval at next Tuesday's police jury meeting.

