United Way of SWLA offering free tax filing

Tax season officially began January 31 and some have decided to get a jump start on filing.

Those who made under $58,000 in 2013 may be able to take advantage of a free tax filing. Thanks to a grant from the IRS and Entergy, United Way of Southwest Louisiana is offering free tax filing to individuals in Southwest Louisiana.

For more information call 2-1-1 or contact United Way of SWLA for a location near you.

KPLC's Erica Bivens will have details on VITA, the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program, who can qualify, and where you can take advantage of it, tonight on Nightcast.