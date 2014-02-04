CPPJ seeking workers to staff summer feeding program

The following is a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury:

The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury Human Services Department is currently taking applications for positions associated with the Parish Summer Food Program.

These are paid seasonal positions and both Site Supervisors and student workers are needed.



The public is encouraged to fill out an application from February 4, 2014 thru March 7, 2014 at the following location:

Allen P. August, Sr Multi-Purpose Building

2001 Moeling Street

Lake Charles, LA 70601

The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury Summer Food Program is a separate program not connected with the City of Lake Charles feeding program.