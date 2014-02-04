Escaped inmates from St. Mary Parish captured - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Escaped inmates from St. Mary Parish captured

Christopher Horton and Joshua Folks. (Source: St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office) Christopher Horton and Joshua Folks. (Source: St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office)
ST. MARY PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

The St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office has confirmed that escaped inmates Christopher Horton and Joshua Folks are now in custody.

"At approximately 11:00 am today, Horton and Folks were located near the railroad tracks in Lafayette by Lafayette Police while responding to a complaint of trespassing. The two inmates were apprehended without incident," said Traci Landy, Spokesperson for the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office.

According to investigators, the two made their escape by crawling into the ceiling and onto the roof of the jail before making their way down a wall. They were found to be missing during a periodic check of inmates. The jail was placed on lockdown shortly after, and the entire facility was searched.

After searching the immediate area, the St. Mary Sheriff's Office issued a BOLO (Be On the Lookout) to local agencies. The National Crime Information Center and local schools were notified. The parish's First Call emergency alert system was activated.

Both Horton and Folks are charged with simple escape and criminal damage to property.

The investigation remains ongoing.

