Crooks creep into your bank account through your cell phone

Interest in the proposed Keystone XL pipeline from Canada to the Gulf of Mexico is growing. We'll tell you about a waiting list of U.S. oil shippers who want to use an onramp to the pipeline.

Meanwhile, no movement yet on delaying flood insurance rate hikes. Congressman Charles Boustany is asking for leadership in the House to consider legislation to delay the rise in premiums.

Also today, technology has become a huge part of our lives – from career networking, to staying organized and keeping in touch with friends. The latest technology even helps people lose weight. See how it works at noon.

Plus, a new phone scam is sweeping the country. Crooks don't even need your credit card information to steal your money – all they need is for you to hit "call" on your cell phone! Find out how at noon, and you can read more HERE.

In weather, Ben tells me what you see now is pretty much what you'll see all day – numerous rain showers, with some thunderstorms possible this afternoon. When will all this leave the area? What about tomorrow? Get all the answers during Ben's live, local forecast at noon.

