Local man photographs Amazon rainforest - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Local man photographs Amazon rainforest

When a friend asked photographer Euric Fuselier if he wanted to tag along on a trip to the Amazon rain forest, there was only one answer.  Of course!  The trip into the forest was a challenge itself.

"To even get there was six hours by boat," said Fuselier.  "Then we got into a canoe and they paddled us 3 hours up a little canal about 10 feet wide that opened up into a lake.  This beautiful lake in the middle of the rain forest."

Daily rain in South America caused new challenges.

"When it rains that much and you have that much equipment out there, you have to be really careful.  What we saw was every animal you would expect to find in the Amazon.  Tarantulas the size of your hand.  Snakes, beautiful birds everywhere, monkeys.  I saw a sloth that had moss growing on it.  It was just really neat."

Fuselier said he likes to stop and smell the roses, if you want to call it that.  Look at what you're shooting and immerse yourself in that shot.  One shot stands out as his favorite:

"A Red Macaw flew down on rock and spooked all the little parrots," recalled Fuselier.  "So I got this shot whenever the Macaw landed on this rock and all the birds just flew at us.  It's just an amazing shot.  By far, it's my favorite one. " 

Fuselier said he would go back to the rainforest again in a heartbeat.

For a look at more pictures from the Amazon, check our Euric's blog: 

http://emilyfuselierphotography.com/blog/eurics-travels-amazon-quito-ecuador-part-i/

 

Copyright 2014  KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Monday, March 26 2018 7:06 AM EDT2018-03-26 11:06:28 GMT
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>

  • Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-03-26 09:26:59 GMT
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:53:06 GMT
    (Source: KPLC viewer)(Source: KPLC viewer)

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly