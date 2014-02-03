McNeese State's Jamie Allred Named College Sports Madness Pitche - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

McNeese State's Jamie Allred Named College Sports Madness Pitcher of the Year

By McNeese Assistant SID Pam LaFosse

LAKE CHARLES--  McNeese sophomore hurler Jamie Allred has been named the College Sports Madness "Pitcher of the Year" for the Southland Conference in its preseason poll.  The staff at College Sports Madness picks players in each conference who are expected to make significant contributions in the upcoming season.

     Allred, a native of Hallsville, Texas, returns as the Cowgirls' top pitcher after posting a 18-6 overall record and a 2.07 ERA last season.  The 18 wins tied for a team high.  Allred ranked 20th in the nation in walks allowed (1.11) and picked up 143 strikeouts in 152.0  innings.  

     The Cowgirls also had two other players named to the first team along with Allred.  Senior outfielder Alanna DiVittorio and junior catcher Ashley Modzelewski were also named to the first team.

