Allen Parish man arrested on child porn charges

An Allen Parish man faces child porn charges after Louisiana State Police investigators searched his home.

That search happened last year and investigators say they seized computers and external hard drives.

Investigators say a forensic analysis found that 36-year-old Lloyd E. Moore Jr. downloaded child pornography.

Moore was arrested Friday and booked into the Allen Parish Correctional Center.

Moore faces up to 20 years in prison and a $50,000 fine if convicted.

