Oak Park Middle holds mini teachers conference

Oak Park Middle School hosted a small conference for middle school teachers in Calcasieu Parish on Monday.

The conference featured out-of-state speakers, and over 500 teachers participated in discussions, including different learning strategies to use in the classroom and uses for the latest technology.

The sessions also gave teachers advice to use outside of the classroom, including ways to manage stress.

Organizers say the conference will allow for better communication between faculty and staff.

"To have this group in-service, these round table discussions, to bounce ideas off of one another is a huge help," said Curriculum Coordinator Angela Mandubourg Guillory.

"It gives us an opportunity to hear our guest speakers bring information to us from across the country. I think this is one of the first large mini conferences. We have over 500 guests in attendance, and hopefully the next one will be even bigger," she said.

The conference was put together with the help of Calcasieu Parish Middle School Principals.

