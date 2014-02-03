Local student named candidate in U.S. Presidential Scholars Program

A local high school student has been named as a candidate in the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program.

Alexandra DeFelice, a graduating senior at Sam Houston High School and the program's only candidate from Calcasieu Parish, may get the chance to receive the Presidential Scholars Medallion at a ceremony in Washington, D.C., in addition to spending time with elected officials and public figures.

Semi-finalists will be announced in April, and finalists will be announced in May. A complete list of the 3,000 candidates across the nation can be found HERE.

Candidates are selected based on ACT and SAT scores, nomination by the Chief State School Officer and essays and descriptions submitted by the student.

Alexandra is the daughter of Matt and Brenda DeFelice.

For more information on the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program, visit http://www.ed.gov/psp.

Copyright 2014 KPLC. All rights reserved.