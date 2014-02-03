Garbage man accused of selling drugs from trash truck

Nicolas Coble has been accused of using a Town of Welsh trash truck to sell synthetic marijuana. (Source: Welsh Police Department)

A Welsh employee has been accused of selling drugs out of a garbage truck, authorities said.

Police Chief Marcus Crochet said 33-year-old Nicolas Coble, of Welsh, was arrested Monday and charged with malfeasance in office, crystal meth possession, possession of synthetic marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia.

"Mr. Coble's arrest is a result of an ongoing narcotics investigation," Crochet said in a news release.

Bond is pending.

