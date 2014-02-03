Calcasieu libraries announce programs for Feb. 9-15

The following is a news release from Calcasieu Parish Public Library:



Various Calcasieu Parish Public Library locations have announced the following programs for February 9-15:

Programs for adults:



Central Library, 301 W. Claude Street, 721-7116

Internet: Beyond Basics: 12:30 p.m., Monday, February 10. Adults who would like to expand their knowledge of online searching and safety will cover topics such as improved searching, browser history, RSS feeds, and more. Basic knowledge of online searching is necessary. Registration is required.

Friends of the Library-Calcasieu Book Sale: 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, February 11. The Friends of the Library-Calcasieu will have books for sale until 12:00 p.m.

Mardi Gras Mambo: 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, February 12. Adults will jazz up their walls with a festive Mardi Gras creation. Registration is required.

Computers-Beyond Basics: 1:00 p.m., Thursday, February 13. Adults with basic computer skills will expand their knowledge on files, tasks, and disk cleanup. Registration is required.

Friends of the Library-Calcasieu Book Sale: 4:00 p.m., Thursday, February 13. The Friends of the Library-Calcasieu will have books for sale until 6:00 p.m.

Maker Hours: 5:00 p.m., Thursday, February 13. Visit the Innovation Studio at Central Library every Thursday evening and some Saturdays to tinker with fun technology. For more information visit www.calcasieulibrary.org/innovatelibrary.

Friends of the Library-Calcasieu Book Sale: 10:00 a.m., Saturday, February 15. The Friends of the Library-Calcasieu will have books for sale until 12:00 p.m.

DeQuincy Library, 102 W. Harrison St., 721-7087, 786-4213 (DeQuincy residents)

Start the New Year with a New Job: 5:00 p.m., Tuesday, February 11. Attendees will learn more about how to land one of the thousands of new industry jobs coming to Southwest Louisiana. Participants will receive a resource guide and information on the 6 steps to industry employment.

True Love: 10:00 a.m., Thursday, February 13. Adults will create a card using quilling and watch a movie. Registration is required.

Epps Memorial Library, 1320 North Simmons St., 721-7090

Painting Class: 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, February 11. Adults will paint a picture on canvas. Registration is required.

Knitting Club for Adults: 4:00 p.m., Tuesday, February 11. Adults will learn the basics of knitting, including how to cast-on, knit, and purl. Knitting needles and yarn will be provided during the class. Registration is required.

Fontenot Memorial Library, 1402 Center St., Vinton, 721-7095

Coffee and History: 9:30 a.m., Monday, February 10. Patrons in the community will share photos and articles of history about the surrounding area.

Hayes Library, 7709 Perier St., 721-7098, 622-3605 (Hayes residents)

Valentine Banner: 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, February 11. Adults will create a banner for Valentine's Day.

Valentine's Day Tea: 1:00 p.m., Friday, February 14. Adults will enjoy tea time at the library with tea, coffee, hot chocolate, and special treats.

Iowa Library, 107 East First St., 721-7101, 582-3597 (Iowa residents)

Relaxing Bath Crystal Body Scrub: 10:00 a.m., Monday, February 10. Adults will make bath crystal body scrubs. Registration is required.

Sulphur Regional Library, 1160 Cypress Street, 721-7141

Start the New Year with a New Job: 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, February 11. Attendees will learn more about how to land one of the thousands of new industry jobs coming to Southwest Louisiana. Participants will receive a resource guide and information on the 6 steps to industry employment.

Westlake Library, 937 Mulberry Street, 721-7113

Friends of the Library-Calcasieu Book Sale: 12:00 p.m., Monday, February 10. The Friends of the Library-Calcasieu will have books for sale until 4:00 p.m.

Friends of the Library-Calcasieu Book Sale: 12:00 p.m., Tuesday, February 11. The Friends of the Library-Calcasieu will have books for sale until 4:00 p.m.

Friends of the Library-Calcasieu Book Sale: 12:00 p.m., Wednesday, February 12. The Friends of the Library-Calcasieu will have books for sale until 4:00 p.m.

Friends of the Library-Calcasieu Book Sale: 12:00 p.m., Friday, February 14. The Friends of the Library-Calcasieu will have books for sale until 4:00 p.m.

Programs for teenagers:

Central Library, 301 W. Claude Street, 721-7116

Tech Teens: 4:30 p.m., Monday, February 10. Teens who love technology and gadgets will enjoy exploring new and trending technology. Registration is required.

ACT Tips: 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, February 11. McNeese State University professor of mathematics, Darren Alcock, will review the various parts of the ACT test and provide study tips. Registration is required.

Animanga Club: 5:00 p.m., Thursday, February 13. Teens who love Anime or Manga will meet to share and learn more about the culture surrounding them. Registration is required.

DeQuincy Library, 102 W. Harrison St., 721-7087, 786-4213 (DeQuincy residents)

Hearts: 4:00 p.m., Tuesday, February 11. Teens will explore graphic novels, make a gift box and paperclip bookmark, and watch a movie. Registration is required.

Fontenot Memorial Library, 1402 Center St., Vinton, 721-7095

Blind Date with a Book: 9:00 a.m., Friday, February 14. Celebrate Valentine's Day by choosing a good book to curl up with.

Iowa Library, 107 East First St., 721-7101, 582-3597 (Iowa residents)

Iowa Chess Club: 3:30 p.m., Wednesday, February 12. Open to all ages. Tutorials for newbies are available upon request half an hour before start time. Check with facilitator in advance for more information. Registration is required.

Paper Covered Hangers: 3:00 p.m., Thursday, February 13. Teens will make decorative hangers for their home. Please bring your own images. Registration is required.

Moss Bluff Library, 261 Parish Road, 721-7128

YA Book Club: 4:00 p.m., Thursday, February 13. Teens will discuss "Anything But Typical" by Nora Raleigh Baskin. The next book selection, "Fire from the Rock" will be handed out.

Starks Library, 113 S. Hwy. 109, 743-6560 (Starks residents) or 721-7107

For the Love of Hearts: 4:00 p.m., Tuesday, February 11. Teens will listen to a book talk and create a paper plate heart. Registration is required.

Sulphur Regional Library, 1160 Cypress Street, 721-7141

Spine Crackers Book Club: 3:00 p.m., Tuesday, February 11. Teens will discuss popular titles in young adult literature.

Teen Advisory Board Meeting: 4:00 p.m., Tuesday, February 11. The TAB group helps to plan teen programs at the library and participate in community programs.

Wii Wednesday: 3:00 p.m., Wednesday, February 12. Teens will enjoy an afternoon of Wii games.

Candy Grams: 3:00 p.m., Thursday, February 13. Teens will make a Hershey Kiss rose and a candy button heart.

Westlake Library, 937 Mulberry Street, 721-7113

Be My Valentine Craft: 3:30 p.m., Tuesday, February 11. Teens will make a fun Valentine craft.

Programs for children:

Carnegie Memorial Library, 411 Pujo St., 721-7084

Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, February 12.

Central Library, 301 W. Claude Street, 721-7116

Story Time: 10:00 a.m., Monday, February 10.

Story Time: 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, February 11.

Lego Building at your Library: Children will use their imaginations while building with Lego bricks. The library will supply the Legos.

DeQuincy Library, 102 W. Harrison St., 721-7087, 786-4213 (DeQuincy residents)

Story Time: 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, February 12.

Epps Memorial Library, 1320 North Simmons St., 721-7090

Story Time: 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, February 12.

Fontenot Memorial Library, 1402 Center St., Vinton, 721-7095

Story Time: 10:00 a.m., Thursday, February 13.

Hayes Library, 7709 Perier St., 721-7098, 622-3605 (Hayes residents)

Story Time: 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, February 12.

Story Time: 3:00 p.m., Wednesday, February 12.

Iowa Library, 107 East First St., 721-7101, 582-3597 (Iowa residents)

Story Time: 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, February 12.

Maplewood Library, 91 Center Circle, 721-7104

Story Time: 1:00 p.m., Thursday, February 13.

Moss Bluff Library, 261 Parish Road, 721-7128

Story Time: 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, February 12.

Starks Library, 113 S. Hwy. 109, 743-6560 (Starks residents) or 721-7107

Story Time: 2:00 p.m., Thursday, February 13.

Sulphur Regional Library, 1160 Cypress Street, 721-7141

Story Time: 10:00 a.m., Monday, February 10.

Lego Mania and Games: 1:00 p.m., Saturday, February 15. Children and tweens will build with Lego bricks that are provided by the library. The Wii console and board games will be set up as well.

Westlake Library, 937 Mulberry Street, 721-7113

Be My Valentine Craft: 3:30 p.m., Monday, February 10. Tweens will make a craft with a Valentine's theme.

Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Thursday, February 13.

For a complete listing of library programs, resources and services please visit http://calcasieulibrary.org.