Lake Arthur man among inductees into Louisiana Agriculture Hall - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Lake Arthur man among inductees into Louisiana Agriculture Hall of Distinction

BATON ROUGE, LA (KPLC) -

A Lake Arthur man will be among the new inductees into the Louisiana Agriculture Hall of Distinction during a ceremony on February 27 in Baton Rouge.

Clarence Berken, of Lake Arthur, is being honored for his work in rice, soybean and wheat farming. Berken was named Rice Farmer of the Year in 2013 and serves as president of the Louisiana Rice Council.

Also among the honorees were:

Ellis S. Martin of Alexandria, who is being posthumously honored for his work in forestry. Martin was known as one of the most important mentors in the Louisiana forestry industry and served as president of Martin Timber Co. and Roy O. Martin Lumber Co.

Dennis R. Aucoin Sr., of Clinton, who is being honored for his work in forestry. He is the owner of Slaughter Logging, and he was inducted into the Louisiana Loggers Hall of Fame in 2012.

The induction ceremony will be held at the White Oak Plantation in Baton Rouge.

The Hall of Distinction honors outstanding contributions to Louisiana agriculture in farming, ranching, forestry, aquaculture, education and agribusiness. 

The Louisiana Agriculture Hall of Distinction honors are presented by Louisiana Radio Network in conjunction with the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry and the LSU AgCenter.         

