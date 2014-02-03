Man charged with church vandalism pleads guilty

A Sulphur man charged with four counts of Simple Burglary of a Religious Building pleaded guilty on Friday in 14th Judicial District Court.



The charges stem from the December 2012 vandalism of Our Lady Prompt Succor, Our Lady of LaSalette, Henning United Methodist Church and First Baptist Church.

Daniel Wayne Duplechin, 35, was arrested in December 2012 in relation to the incidents. He was then on probation for a previous third DWI conviction.

Duplechin was sentenced by Judge Kent Savoie to three years with the Department of Corrections for the probation violation. Sentencing for the burglary charges is set for April 23, 2014.



The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney David Kimball for the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney's Office.

