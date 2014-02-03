Lake Charles man pleads not guilty to animal cruelty - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Lake Charles man pleads not guilty to animal cruelty

Posted By Michael Cooper
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

A 20-year-old Lake Charles man has pleaded not guilty to charges of aggravated cruelty to animals and theft of animals $500 to $1,500.

Tyler Scott Sanders, who was arrested in December and indicted in January, will have a case management conference on April 3.

Sanders, being held in the Calcasieu Correctional Center on a $27,000 bond, has been accused of stealing and then abusing a pit-bull puppy, city police said.

Deputy Chief Mark Kraus said the puppy, named Halo, had severe, life-threatening injuries including broken bones, a fractured skull and multiple pellet gun wounds.

You can read more about Halo HERE.

