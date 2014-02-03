Multiple agencies investigate suspected drive-by shooting - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Multiple agencies investigate suspected drive-by shooting in New Llano

Latesha Boseman. (Source: Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office)
Conrad Patterson. (Source: Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office)
Marcus Holmes Jr. (Source: Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office)
Alex Jacoby Taliaferro. (Source: Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office)
NEW LLANO, LA (KPLC) -

Four people have been arrested following an investigation by the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office into reports of a suspected drive-by shooting.

At about 5 a.m. Saturday, the Vernon Parish 911 center received reports of gunshots at an apartment complex in New Llano.

Deputies with the Vernon Sheriff's Office and the New Llano Police Department responded to the incident. Upon arriving at the scene, officers observed a late model sedan with damage believed to be caused by gunshots. Officers were then advised by witnesses that a late model Cadillac sedan left the scene close to the time of the incident.

Officers contacted the Military Police and began to search the area in an attempt to locate the vehicle. Military Police stopped the suspect vehicle as it attempted to pass through the gates at Fort Polk, and they located a firearm inside the vehicle.

The four suspects detained were: 20-year-old Latesha Boseman of New Llano, 25-year-old Conrad Patterson of Fort Polk, 19-year-old Marcus Holmes Jr. of Fort Polk and 20-year-old Alex Taliaferro of Fort Polk.

"The four suspects were transported from Fort Polk to the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office where they were arrested and booked into the VPSO jail," said Sheriff Sam Craft of the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office in a news release.

All four suspects were charged with assault by drive-by shooting, illegal discharge of a firearm, criminal damage to property and criminal conspiracy to commit a drive-by shooting. 

All four suspects remain in the Vernon Parish Jail. Bond is pending.

No injuries were reported in this incident, although the victim's vehicle sustained significant damage. 

The investigation continues, with the possibility of the suspects facing additional charges.

