Lake Charles man pleads not guilty to vehicular homicide

A 21-year-old Lake Charles man has pleaded not guilty to charges of vehicular homicide and first-degree negligent injuring in connection with a fatal crash in October 2013.

The trial for Ryan Allen Adams, who was indicted Jan. 9, is set for June 9.

Hannah Clair McVey, 18, died in the single-vehicle crash on La. 385 near the Burton Coliseum. McVey, of Lake Charles, was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene. Adams was wearing a seat belt and suffered minor injuries. Victoria M. Bush, another passenger in the vehicle, was also injured.

According to the indictment, Adams had a blood alcohol level of .08 or more.

State police said Adams lost control of the vehicle at the intersection of La. 385 (Common Street) and Gauthier Road.

"The vehicle left the roadway and struck a metal traffic signal support pole," state police said in a news release.

After the crash Adams was charged with vehicular homicide, negligent vehicular injuring, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, careless operation and open alcoholic beverage container.

