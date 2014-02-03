No ruling yet on death of Lacie Fontenot

Authorities have not made a ruling on the cause of death for Lacie Fontenot, the 27-year-old Lake Arthur woman found dead Friday afternoon.

Jeff Davis Parish Coroner Charles Deese told KPLC they have not made a ruling, and they don't have the preliminary findings yet.

Fontenot's body was found around 3 p.m. Friday in a shallow ditch near the intersection of West 6th and Commercial streets in Lake Arthur.

Authorities are asking residents to come forward with any information. Contact the Lake Arthur Police Department at 337-774-2411 or the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office at 337-821-2102.

Copyright 2014 KPLC. All rights reserved.