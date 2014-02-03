Dangerous inmates escape from an Acadiana jail - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Dangerous inmates escape from an Acadiana jail

Christopher Horton and Joshua Folks. (Source: St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office) Christopher Horton and Joshua Folks. (Source: St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office)

A pair of dangerous inmates escape from an Acadiana correctional facility. One is facing murder charges. You can find out more at noon, and read more HERE.

Underage drinking and driving is on the upswing. We'll have the story of a Louisiana attorney who says a quarter of all DWI cases he works on are young people under the age of 21.

Also today, the latest on the investigation into what caused sirens to go off over the weekend in Lake Charles. You can also read more HERE.

The daughter of a 77-year-old man who died from an apparent heart attack says firefighters refused to help her father. What's the story? Find out at noon.

Plus, how a neurosurgeon needed more than his medical skills to keep a dying patient alive – he actually walked six miles through a winter storm to perform life-saving surgery.

Speaking of weather, Ben tells me it should be a cloudy, cold day with our highs only climbing into the middle 50's this afternoon. Tuesday looks like a rainy day – just how much rain can we expect, and what about the temperatures? Find out during Ben's live, local forecast at noon.

  • Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>
  • Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)
    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

  • breaking

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    (Source: KPLC viewer)(Source: KPLC viewer)

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

