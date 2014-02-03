Dangerous inmates escape from an Acadiana jail

Good morning!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

A pair of dangerous inmates escape from an Acadiana correctional facility. One is facing murder charges. You can find out more at noon, and read more HERE.

Underage drinking and driving is on the upswing. We'll have the story of a Louisiana attorney who says a quarter of all DWI cases he works on are young people under the age of 21.

Also today, the latest on the investigation into what caused sirens to go off over the weekend in Lake Charles. You can also read more HERE.

The daughter of a 77-year-old man who died from an apparent heart attack says firefighters refused to help her father. What's the story? Find out at noon.

Plus, how a neurosurgeon needed more than his medical skills to keep a dying patient alive – he actually walked six miles through a winter storm to perform life-saving surgery.

Speaking of weather, Ben tells me it should be a cloudy, cold day with our highs only climbing into the middle 50's this afternoon. Tuesday looks like a rainy day – just how much rain can we expect, and what about the temperatures? Find out during Ben's live, local forecast at noon.

Remember, you can always watch us online at kplctv.com and on air. We hope you join us, and have a great day!