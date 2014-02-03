Officials begin testing emergency siren system

Calcasieu Director of the Office of Homeland Security Dick Gremillion has told KPLC that officials are currently testing the emergency siren system.

Gremillion said they will be testing the system throughout the Lake Area to try to find out why there have been two malfunctions in the last nine days.

Gremillion confirmed that the high-low siren heard in Sulphur around 1 p.m. Monday was part of the test.

Gremillion said there is still no specific cause as to what triggered the sirens. Louisiana Radio Communication, Inc., technicians are working on and testing the system, and it will probably be a couple of days before they find out what happened.

The first malfunction was on Jan. 26, and authorities were not able to pinpoint the exact location. A statement from Lake Charles Police originally blamed a security system at the Louisiana National Guard Armory on First Ave.

The second malfunction, which happened around 6 a.m. Saturday, caused other siren sites to activate and resulted in calls to 911 and local media as well as a flood of social media posts about the noise.

On Saturday, officials were able to locate the malfunctioning siren near the Lake Charles-Boston Stadium.

"The sirens are set off using a radio tone. We're not sure what happened," Gremillion said at the time. "It could be interference with some other radio system or a computer modem."

KPLC will have more on later editions.



Copyright 2014 KPLC. All rights reserved.