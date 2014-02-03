Officials: Dangerous inmates escape from St. Mary facility - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Officials: Dangerous inmates escape from St. Mary facility

Posted By Michael Cooper
Christopher Horton. (Source: St. Mary Sheriff's Office)
Joshua Folks. (Source: St. Mary Sheriff's Office)
CENTERVILLE, LA (KPLC) -

A man accused of second-degree murder and arson has escaped from the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center in Centerville.

St. Mary Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Traci Landry said 28-year-old Christopher Horton was one of two inmates to escape from the facility.

Horton, of Bayou Vista, has been described as a 5-foot-11 white male with blond hair and brown eyes.

Joshua Folks, 36, escaped along with Horton. Folks, incarcerated on theft and aggravated escape charges, has been described as a white male, 5-9 with brown hair and blue eyes. Folks is from Franklin.

"Horton and Folks should be considered dangerous," Landry said in a news release. "Anyone who sees Horton or Folks should contact their local law enforcement agency."

The St. Mary Sheriff's Office can be contacted at 985-384-1622 or 337-828-1960.

Copyright 2014 KPLC. All rights reserved.

