Westlake Moms group offers motherhood advice & more - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Westlake Moms group offers motherhood advice & more

WESTLAKE, LA (KPLC) -

Being a mother isn't easy, but a group that meets in Westlake is doing their part to share tips of motherhood. The MOMSnext group is part of an international ministry sponsored by First Baptist Church of Westlake.

The group of moms of school aged children meets once a month to share advice, laugh and pray. They welcome all moms regardless of their religious affiliation to come and fellowship on the path to becoming better mothers.

"We have mentor moms who are here they come along and say we've been here and done that... And you'll make it, maybe you should do this - they offer advice and encouragement," said Crystal Mayo.

"For me personally, it's a really good encouragement for me to come and be with these ladies because I am a widow and so it's kind of like having that extra support that I don't have at home. So I look to coming every Saturday," said Jennifer Garner.

The MOMSnext group meets the first Saturday of every month at the Westlake Recreational Center from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Copyright 2014 KPLC. All rights reserved.

