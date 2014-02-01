Lake Arthur residents speak out on body found

Lake Arthur Police today confirmed the identity of a body they found Friday afternoon as 27-year-old Lacie Fontenot.

The Jeff Davis Sheriff's Office is also assisting in the investigation.

Neighbors say it's a pretty quiet neighborhood and were shocked to hear the news.

"I've been here pretty much all my life. It's pretty calm, nothing really ever goes on around here, never really much drama," said neighbor Kyler Rankin.

But on Friday, in the quiet town of Lake Arthur, on 6th Street and Commercial, it was a very different scene. It was a crime scene, the area surrounded by police tape, where the body of 27-year-old Lacie Fontenot was found in a ditch.

"I was like oh my gosh, I was shocked," said local resident, Maddisen Charles.

Maxxwell Charles says he was on a bus heading home when the bus driver saw Lacie.

"Miss Mona called it in because she saw a dead body. We were right there by the water tower," said Maxxwell.

Although he didn't know the woman, many others did, saying they frequently saw Lacie out walking through the neighborhood.

And in this area, everyone seems to know everyone, some sharing that she only lived a few streets away. But more than that, neighbors say it's a safe place.

"Always kids riding around, playing, just calm and stuff. Nothing really to worry about, I mean it was a shock to know they found a body," said Rankin.

Both Lake Arthur Police and deputies from the Jeff Davis Sheriff's Office are investigating the incident. Today, they say they're questioning those who knew Lacie, to get more details on what could have led to her death.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing.

Lake Arthur Police Chief, Cheryl Vincent, says they're waiting for a report from the Coroner's office to determine her cause of death.

