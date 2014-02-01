Lake Arthur residents speak out on body found - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Lake Arthur residents speak out on body found

(Source: Erica Bivens/KPLC) (Source: Erica Bivens/KPLC)
(Source: Erica Bivens/KPLC) (Source: Erica Bivens/KPLC)
(Source: Erica Bivens/KPLC) (Source: Erica Bivens/KPLC)
(Source: Erica Bivens/KPLC) (Source: Erica Bivens/KPLC)
LAKE ARTHUR, LA (KPLC) -

Lake Arthur Police today confirmed the identity of a body they found Friday afternoon as 27-year-old Lacie Fontenot.

The Jeff Davis Sheriff's Office is also assisting in the investigation.

Neighbors say it's a pretty quiet neighborhood and were shocked to hear the news.

"I've been here pretty much all my life. It's pretty calm, nothing really ever goes on around here, never really much drama," said neighbor Kyler Rankin.

But on Friday, in the quiet town of Lake Arthur, on 6th Street and Commercial, it was a very different scene. It was a crime scene, the area surrounded by police tape, where the body of 27-year-old Lacie Fontenot was found in a ditch.

"I was like oh my gosh, I was shocked," said local resident, Maddisen Charles.

Maxxwell Charles says he was on a bus heading home when the bus driver saw Lacie.

"Miss Mona called it in because she saw a dead body. We were right there by the water tower," said Maxxwell.

Although he didn't know the woman, many others did, saying they frequently saw Lacie out walking through the neighborhood.

And in this area, everyone seems to know everyone, some sharing that she only lived a few streets away. But more than that, neighbors say it's a safe place.

"Always kids riding around, playing, just calm and stuff. Nothing really to worry about, I mean it was a shock to know they found a body," said Rankin.

Both Lake Arthur Police and deputies from the Jeff Davis Sheriff's Office are investigating the incident. Today, they say they're questioning those who knew Lacie, to get more details on what could have led to her death.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing.

Lake Arthur Police Chief, Cheryl Vincent, says they're waiting for a report from the Coroner's office to determine her cause of death.

Copyright 2014 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Monday, March 26 2018 7:06 AM EDT2018-03-26 11:06:28 GMT
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>

  • Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-03-26 09:26:59 GMT
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:53:06 GMT
    (Source: KPLC viewer)(Source: KPLC viewer)

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly