Police identify body found in Lake Arthur

Good Afternoon,
Lee Peck in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we are working on for 7 News at Six.
We now know the identity of the woman found dead in Lake Arthur. Police identify her as 27-year-old Lacie Fontenot. KPLC's Erica Bivens revisits the scene and talks with neighbors.
It was a rude awakening this morning for some Lake Charles residents as a series of emergency sirens were triggered. It was the second time within a week for a false alarm, but as KPLC Monica Grimaldo reports officials believe they could be closer to finding the problem.
And the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office makes three more arrests in a string of attempted purse snatchings at a local business.
We'll also take you to the Sulphur Regional Library where a captive audience explored a traveling planetarium.
Also, being a mom is not easy, but a Westlake group of women we'll tell you it's the most rewarding job. We'll tell you about the Moms Next Ministry and how they're making motherhood a little easier by sharing their stories and experiences.
And it was a crazy week in the weather department. Meteorologist Zack Fradella is in tonight and will have your forecast.
We'll see you tonight at Six for these stories and more. Until then, we're always on at kplctv.com.
The Phillips 66 Black Employee Network, in partnership with the Black Heritage Festival, will hold its 11th Annual Scholarship Seminar and College Fair on Saturday, April 14 at SOWELA Technical Community College’s Sycamore Student Center from 9– 11 a.m. Students and parents are invited to attend this free workshop to learn about graduation requirements, when and how to apply for financial aid, and visit with colleges and vocational-technical schools.More >>
Prospective students can learn more about SOWELA Technical Community College at an open house Tuesday, March 20. The event allow students to meet with faculty and staff, tour the campus, learn more about programs, and even apply for admission. The open house will be from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on March 20 in the Sycamore Student Center Multipurpose Room. Current SOWELA student and president of the Student Government Association joined 7News Sunrise to share more about the event and his reas...More >>
Louisiana farmers and ranchers have until the end of April to fill out a questionnaire to share information with the United state Department of Agriculture. Mike Strain, commissioner of the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry, says the data from the 2017 Census of Agriculture will be used to help make decisions about things like disaster relief and community planning. Strain also says that without farmers providing information, the state ...More >>
