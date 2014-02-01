Police identify body found in Lake Arthur

Good Afternoon,

Lee Peck in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we are working on for 7 News at Six.

We now know the identity of the woman found dead in Lake Arthur. Police identify her as 27-year-old Lacie Fontenot. KPLC's Erica Bivens revisits the scene and talks with neighbors.

It was a rude awakening this morning for some Lake Charles residents as a series of emergency sirens were triggered. It was the second time within a week for a false alarm, but as KPLC Monica Grimaldo reports officials believe they could be closer to finding the problem.

And the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office makes three more arrests in a string of attempted purse snatchings at a local business.

We'll also take you to the Sulphur Regional Library where a captive audience explored a traveling planetarium.

Also, being a mom is not easy, but a Westlake group of women we'll tell you it's the most rewarding job. We'll tell you about the Moms Next Ministry and how they're making motherhood a little easier by sharing their stories and experiences.

And it was a crazy week in the weather department. Meteorologist Zack Fradella is in tonight and will have your forecast.

We'll see you tonight at Six for these stories and more.