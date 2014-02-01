Health screening encourages community to live healthier lives

It was a day of learning numbers in Calcasieu Parish.

Community members got the chance to find out their blood pressure, cholesterol, and glucose numbers.

"They prick your finger, check your blood, and check your blood pressure," said Janita Featherstone. "I'm lucky to say, I'm good on all of them."

Know Your Numbers is a free health screening held at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

The event was put on by Dare To Be Healthy initiative, along with other organizations and businesses.

"I think this is great, because a lot of people can't go to the doctor, but they can come here and get checked out and then they can go to the doctor and figure out what they need to do next," said Featherstone.

Katrina Mouton is trying to live a healthier lifestyle. She's lost 30 pounds and said her numbers already show improvement.

"When I got it all done and everything, she told me my sugar was 83 and that was good," said Mouton.

For Dave Mitchell, his numbers showed high blood pressure. He said he's thankful for the event and counselors on standby to help.

"It's so informative that you can't help but want to do what they give you and do what they tell you to do," said Mitchell.

"This is a benchmark for a lot of people in learning what their numbers are and in that they can take action by improving or knowing that they're doing well," said Janice Ackley, Dare to be Healthy Coordinator.

And for Katrina it's not just any number, but a step towards a healthier life.

"I'm working hard trying to lose weight so I've been eating right, eating good, working out, so everything is fine and I'm happy about that," said Mouton.

