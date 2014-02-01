Three more arrested in connection with attempted purse snatching - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Three more arrested in connection with attempted purse snatchings

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office arrested three more females in connection with a string of attempted purse snatchings at local businesses. According to officials the incidents happened on Wednesday.

Arrested were:

Tiffany S. Thomas, 21, 1709 Pear St., Lake Charles, was charged with one count of attempted purse snatching, accessory after the fact to cruelty to the infirmed and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

Santana S. Thomas, 20, also of 1709 Pear St., was charged with 2 counts of attempted purse snatching; accessory after the fact to cruelty to the infirmed; and 2 counts of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

A 16-year-old girl was charged with two counts of attempted purse snatching; and 2 counts of cruelty to the infirmed.

Detectives interviewed all three females, who all confirmed their participation in the attempted purse snatchings.       

The two women, who are sisters, were booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and the 16 year old girl was booked into the Juvenile Detention Center.  

These three arrests were in addition to the arrest of a 15-year-old girl who turned herself into the Lake Charles Police Department earlier Friday in connection with three attempted purse snatchings.  She was booked into the Juvenile Detention Center and charged with three counts attempted purse snatching; cruelty to the infirmed; and simple battery.

Bonds have not been set yet.

