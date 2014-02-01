Body found in Lake Arthur identified as Lacie Fontenot

Police have identified the body that was found in a shallow ditch Friday afternoon in Lake Arthur.

The body of 27-year-old Lacie Fontenot, of Lake Arthur, was discovered near the intersection of West 6th and Commercial streets around 3 p.m. A cause of death has not been released.



Neighbors tell KPLC they are still in shock that something like this could happen in their neighborhood.

Authorities are asking residents to come forward with any information. Contact the Lake Arthur Police Department at 337-774-2411 or the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office at 337-821-2102.

"Any information can be valuable," said Lake Arthur Police Chief Cheryl Vincent. "If anyone has seen (Lacie) in the past few days or knows anything, just call the police station or come by and get in touch with us."

