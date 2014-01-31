McNeese's Rounds, Webb break records at indoor meet - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

McNeese's Rounds, Webb break records at indoor meet

(Source: MGN Online) (Source: MGN Online)
LAKE CHARLES, LA -

Two McNeese State Cowgirls came up big at Friday's McNeese Indoor II track and field meet – La'Shantena Rounds winning the weight throw with a school and complex record toss and Jasmine Webb taking gold in the 55 meter dash with a school record time.

Rounds broke her own school record in the weight toss with a mark of 66-09.25 while breaking a three-year old McNeese Recreation Complex record of 66-08.50. She also won gold in the shot put with a distance of 46-04.25.

Webb set a new school record in taking gold in the 55-meter dash with a time of 6.93.

Other first place finishes for the Cowgirls included Katie Richard and Maya Tunwar tying for first in the high jump with a height of 5-01.75.  It was Richard's first competition of her collegiate career. Simone Johnson won the 200 meters with a time of 27.46.  Amy Talbot won the 800 meters for the second time in three week with a season-best time of 2:16.76 while Angelina Covington took home her first gold of the season with a season-best time of 5:24.19 in the 1-mile run.  Danielle Jones took first in the 3,000 meters with a season-best mark of 10:41.63.

On the men's side, the Cowboys got three first place finishes.  Those included Hiram Morales in the shot put with personal record distance of 50-06.25, Tristan Joynes in the 55-meter hurdles at 7.60, Oliver James in the 600-meter run at 1:24.45, and the 4x400 meter relay team compiled of Gary Blanchard, Zach Cart, Clayton Sexton and Nicholas Hooper with a time of 3:47.71.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Monday, March 26 2018 7:06 AM EDT2018-03-26 11:06:28 GMT
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>

  • Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-03-26 09:26:59 GMT
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:53:06 GMT
    (Source: KPLC viewer)(Source: KPLC viewer)

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly