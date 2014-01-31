McNeese's Rounds, Webb break records at indoor meet

Two McNeese State Cowgirls came up big at Friday's McNeese Indoor II track and field meet – La'Shantena Rounds winning the weight throw with a school and complex record toss and Jasmine Webb taking gold in the 55 meter dash with a school record time.

Rounds broke her own school record in the weight toss with a mark of 66-09.25 while breaking a three-year old McNeese Recreation Complex record of 66-08.50. She also won gold in the shot put with a distance of 46-04.25.

Webb set a new school record in taking gold in the 55-meter dash with a time of 6.93.

Other first place finishes for the Cowgirls included Katie Richard and Maya Tunwar tying for first in the high jump with a height of 5-01.75. It was Richard's first competition of her collegiate career. Simone Johnson won the 200 meters with a time of 27.46. Amy Talbot won the 800 meters for the second time in three week with a season-best time of 2:16.76 while Angelina Covington took home her first gold of the season with a season-best time of 5:24.19 in the 1-mile run. Danielle Jones took first in the 3,000 meters with a season-best mark of 10:41.63.

On the men's side, the Cowboys got three first place finishes. Those included Hiram Morales in the shot put with personal record distance of 50-06.25, Tristan Joynes in the 55-meter hurdles at 7.60, Oliver James in the 600-meter run at 1:24.45, and the 4x400 meter relay team compiled of Gary Blanchard, Zach Cart, Clayton Sexton and Nicholas Hooper with a time of 3:47.71.