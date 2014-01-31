Lake Area restaurants incorporate tabletop technology; increase digital dining

From touch screen menus to tip calculators, Lake Area residents may be using some new technology when going out for dinner.

"It lets the guest be very interactive with their dining experience," said General Manager of Chili's in Lake Charles Thomas Loupe.

Major restaurant chains as well as privately owned restaurants are using new forms of technology and software to help their businesses grow. Chili's on Gerstner Memorial in Lake Charles is now incorporating a tabletop menu tablet called "Ziosk."

"It's an interactive method for the guests to really look at menu items," said Loupe. "It gives them an option to pay on-demand so they can pay a little bit quicker."

Customers can browse menu items, pay at the table and even print out their own receipts all with a touch of a screen.

And they're not the only ones using new technology. Owner of Botsky's Hotdogs in downtown Lake Charles Mike Krajicek says they use iPads to manage their orders and even monitor sales reports.

"It's a full point-of-sale software that you can tailor for all of your needs," said Krajicek. "We have ticketless printing, we don't use paper, we use another iPad to send our orders over to. It keeps accounting records so there's all sorts of reports you can pull but at the same time, it's intuitive."

"Ziosk" is said to be the first ordering, entertaining and pay-at-the-table touch screen being introduced at major restaurants across the nation.

Chili's in Sulphur, LA also incorporates "Ziosk."