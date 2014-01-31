Sulphur couple facing drug charges

A Sulphur couple is in jail after a young boy was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, authorities said.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Kim Myers said Daniel L. Hunsucker, 35, and Amanda E. Feemster, 24, have been charged with marijuana possession, drug possession in presence of juveniles and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Hunsucker, who was also charged with cruelty to a juvenile, is being held on a $29,000 bond. Feemster's bond was set at $3,500.

"Hunsucker said that during an argument with Feemster he became upset and knocked a door off the hinges," Myers said in a news release. "The door fell on the boy, causing a laceration and bruising on his back."

Myers said the couple told detectives they smoked synthetic marijuana in front of juvenile family members.

"Detectives received consent to search the home and recovered several open bags of synthetic marijuana and several burned hand rolled cigarettes containing suspected marijuana," Myers said.

The child was removed from the home.

