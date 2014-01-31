Counting the homeless brings in more funding - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Counting the homeless brings in more funding

(Source: MGN Online/Gifts Shelter) (Source: MGN Online/Gifts Shelter)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

It's an important day in the effort to help Southwest Louisiana's homeless.

One by one, those without homes in the lake area took part in the annual Point-in-Time Homeless Count.

"The homeless situation in Calcasieu Parish, as well as the other parishes we cover, is a problem," said Umeih Thomas, Assistant Coordinator for Continuum of Care Program.  

Eugene Randal said he's disabled and unable to work, but he knows he's not just a number. Randal said the count will ultimately help him and others

"The survey was very nice and important to do by keeping up with our population here in Louisiana," said Randal.

The survey asks questions like where someone lives, if it's an emergency shelter or outside.

Volunteers said the reason for the count is ultimately to bring in more state funding.

"We're trying to bring in more funding for more services and programs for those experiencing homelessness," said Thomas.

More than just the count, volunteers took people's blood pressure for free and gave tips on how to stay healthy.

"It's so important, because we have doctors we go to every day, but the homeless might go nowhere ever so they're just happy to get their blood pressure taken," said Director of Calcasieu Parish Medical Reserve Corps, Angela Jouett.

Randal said that's another service he's thankful for.

"Nobody wants to be sick," said Randal. "We want to be in the best health we can."

Besides just a count, it's another way to show the homeless population there's help in Southwest Louisiana.

Copyright 2014 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Monday, March 26 2018 7:06 AM EDT2018-03-26 11:06:28 GMT
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>

  • Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-03-26 09:26:59 GMT
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:53:06 GMT
    (Source: KPLC viewer)(Source: KPLC viewer)

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly