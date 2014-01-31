A. A. Nelson Elementary celebrates 100th day with food drive

Students at A. A. Nelson Elementary in Lake Charles celebrated their 100th day of school by giving back to the community.

They sponsored their third annual food drive on Friday, and students collected thousands of canned goods.

School officials said they wanted to show the kids the value of giving, during a time when donations traditionally fall after the holidays.

"With the 100th day at school, we're trying to incorporate the value of number, and with the value of giving, with the food drive, it kind of goes hand in hand," said Barbara Lungaro, a kindergarten teacher at A. A. Nelson Elementary School.

"It has been a tremendous success, and we've collected right at 3,000 can goods this year," Lunar added.

The class who collects the most will receive a popcorn party, and the overall class winner will receive a Chik-Fil-A party.

