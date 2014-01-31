Body found in Lake Arthur, authorities continuing investigation

A body has been found in a ditch near a water tower in Lake Arthur. Authorities are on the scene, which is near the intersection of West 6th and Commercial streets. (Darrell Willis / KPLC)

Neighbors have told KPLC that they have heard that the body is a white female.

Lake Arthur residents are still in shock tonight after the body of a woman was found in an area neighborhood earlier today. police are still currently investigating the incident.

Police are continuing their investigation after discovering the body of a woman earlier this afternoon. Police at this time say that there is still not a lot known into what may have happened.

Cheryl Vincent the police chief of the Lake Arthur PD explained some of the situation "Approximately 3pm this afternoon we got a phone call that they saw a body in the ditch, thought it was a body in the ditch and we came out here and did verify that it was a body laying in the shallow ditch.

The authorities have somewhere to start their investigation says Chief Vincent.

"This time we can't release any names, we do know the identity of the female, but until we can contact the family we can't give any information on that."

The authorities hope that people will come forward with any possible details and Chief Vincent says that any potential detail could be valuable.

"Well any information can be valuable can be valuable information so if anyone has seen her in the past few days or know anything if they'd just call the police station or come by and get in touch with us."

"Again not a lot of information is known at this time, but the Lake Arthur PD and the Jeff Davis Sheriff's department are investigating this together and they urge anybody with any information to contact the authorities. At your service in Lake Arthur Darrell Willis KPLC 7 News."

