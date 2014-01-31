Sulphur man arrested, charged with deer hunting violations

A Sulphur man was arrested Wednesday on charges of deer hunting violations.

According to investigators with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Enforcement Division, 51-year-old Chris Clark and three minors drove to a field off of Ellis Moss Road in Sulphur.

After equipping two of the minors with rifles, Clark ordered them to open the vehicle doors and fire at a deer.

The two minors shot the deer multiple times and killed it. Clark and the three minors then fled the scene when a vehicle approached from behind.

An eye witness was able to give a description of the vehicle involved in the incident in addition to its license plate number.

Using this information, agents were able to track down Clark, who was charged with hunting from a moving vehicle, hunting deer from a public road, hunting or taking deer during a closed season, discharging a firearm from public road and three counts of contributing to the delinquency of minors. Clark later was booked into the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center.

Two of the minors were also cited for hunting from a moving vehicle, hunting deer from a public road, hunting or taking deer during a closed season and discharging a firearm from a public road.

Agents seized the weapons involved in the incident.

The charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor carries up to a $500 fine and up to six months in jail for each offense.

Hunting or taking deer during a closed season brings a $900 to $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail.

Hunting from a moving vehicle brings a $250 to $500 and up to 90 days in jail.

Hunting deer from a public road carries a $100 to $350 and up to 60 days in jail.

Discharging a firearm from a public road carries a $50 fine and up to 30 days in jail.

