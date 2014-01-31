CPSO: Purse snatching suspect in custody

A 15-year-old girl turned herself in Friday in connection with three attempted purse snatchings, authorities said.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Kim Myers said the girl was booked into the Juvenile Detention Center and charged with three counts attempted purse snatching, cruelty to the infirmed and simple battery.

On Wednesday, deputies responded to the first two incidents, which occurred in the parking lot of the shopping center in the 300 block of Sam Houston Jones Parkway and in the parking lot of the Wal-Mart on US 171 North in Moss Bluff.

The victim in the shopping center incident advised deputies that she was approached by a young black woman who sprayed her with what is believed to be a form of mace. The suspect then attempted to steal the victim's purse before heading to an older model silver Ford Taurus.

The victim in the incident in the Wal-Mart parking lot advised that she was knocked down by a young black woman who attempted to steal her purse. The victim sustained moderate injuries.

City police investigated the third incident, which occurred at a grocery store at the corner of 12th and Common St. in Lake Charles.

"She turned herself into the Lake Charles Police Department at the insistence of family members, who recognized the picture of the vehicle captured on surveillance video and shown on the local news," Myers said.

Myers said video surveillance showed other suspects in the vehicle during all of the attempted purse snatchings.

"Detectives are investigating the possibility that the 15-year-old did not act alone," Myers said. "The investigation is ongoing and more arrests are possible."

