Authorities investigating explicit Instagram accounts - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Authorities investigating explicit Instagram accounts

Posted By Michael Cooper
Connect
(Source: MGN Online) (Source: MGN Online)
LAFAYETTE, LA -

KATC in Lafayette reports that state police are investigating several Instagram accounts over accusations of cyberbullying and possible distribution of child pornography.

The accounts, which are no longer active, began popping up all over the state on Wednesday.

KATC said some of the images posted on the accounts were explicit and, in some cases, tagged other users.

The accounts gained thousands of followers and, whoever created them, threatened to expose an unknown number of teens. One of those teens is Lafayette High's Colette Bernard. She took to another online platform to let the rest of the world know to stop giving these bullies power.

"It's stupid. It's just someone that doesn't have a life and they want to hurt people that do," Bernard said. "Social media has expanded to the point it's dangerous. It's like no one is safe. It's like you take one picture and there's 1,000 of them."

Instagram is aware of the situation and said it is willing to cooperate with the investigation.

One viewer emailed KPLC to say the problem also popped in the Oberlin area.

Parents have filed reports with the Allen Parish Sheriff's Office.

"We are trying to raise awareness about this cyberbullying that is happening to the kids right here," the viewer wrote in an email.

In Acadiana, troopers said they believe the images may have shown up suddenly because students, out of school due to the winter weather, were simply bored.

State police are in the early stages of their investigation, but are working to determine if the images are in fact child pornography.

"Once a photograph is taken, regardless of the nature of that photograph, and it is put on the Internet, or sent from one phone to another, that photo is no longer in that persons control," said Trooper Stephen Hammons.

Hammons said no matter the age of the person participating, there are some serious consequences.

"If a person underage takes an explicit photograph of themselves, or a person underage, or overage, requests an explicit photo, age does not matter, that too is a crime," Hammons said.

If charges or arrests are made, the person responsible could be looking at a fine of up to $50,000 and 5 to 20 years in prison.

"Stupid stuff you're doing right now is going to affect you in the future," Bernard said. "They need to know you're hurting people, and it does make a difference."

 

Protecting Your Teen

Troopers gave the following advice to help prevent sexting and child pornography:

• First, monitor your child's use of their cell phones, computers and social media accounts.

• Teach your children about the dangers and consequences, like potential criminal charges. And if you know your child, or another child, is a victim in a case like this do not hesitate to call police.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Monday, March 26 2018 7:06 AM EDT2018-03-26 11:06:28 GMT
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>

  • Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-03-26 09:26:59 GMT
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:53:06 GMT
    (Source: KPLC viewer)(Source: KPLC viewer)

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly