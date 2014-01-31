Acadiana teen targeted by explicit online accounts

Good morning!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

You'll hear from one Acadiana teenager targeted by several explicit online accounts. We'll explain how State Police are now investigating accusations of cyber bullying – and possible distribution of child pornography. As we learned, it doesn't matter how old the person is, if you get involved in this type of activity it could mean serious consequences. Find out more at noon, and read more HERE.

Also today, shattered bones, bruises, and deep cuts – yet an Oregon man survives after falling into a wood chipper! We'll have his story of survival.



Plus, Super Bowl Sunday is just days away. Las Vegas is getting ready for record breaking bets. Even people who don't even know anything about football are getting into the action.

In weather, Ben tells me we can expect the clouds to limit the sunshine today, but we can expect temperatures into the 60's this afternoon. We can expect some rain over the weekend, but when will we see it? Check out Ben's live, local forecast at noon for the answer or get the latest weather info HERE.

