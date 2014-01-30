Cowgirls Fall to Sugar Bears 65-50

By McNeese Assistant SID Brooks Donald Williams

LAKE CHARLES-- McNeese State women's basketball team got off to a slow start and never got into a flow as they fell 65-50 to Central Arkansas, the league leader with a 13-6 overall record and 7-1 conference record. The loss drops the Cowgirls to 11-8 overall and 4-4 in conference play.



Allison Baggett and Cecilia Okoye , the Cowgirls' top two scorers were the only two McNeese players to score in double figures. Baggett scored 15 points and Okoye had 14.



The Cowgirls struggled from the field, shooting 35.5 percent from the field and were 1-of-5 from the free throw line in the first half, a place where the Cowgirls are usually good. Central Arkansas shot the ball well in the first half (53.1) from the field and were perfect from the free throw line. UCA held a 46-27 halftime lead.



Central Arkansas scored first on two free throws by Courtney Duever less than one minute into the game and never gave up the lead. Duever ended the game with a double-double (15 pts., 12 reb.). Maggie Proffitt led the Sugar Bears in scoring with 17 points while Brianna Mullins chipped in 12.



The Cowgirls outscored UCA 23-19 in the second half but it wasn't enough as UCA held its largest lead of 22 points with 11:59 left in the game. McNeese got as close 14 points with 1:38 left in the game but the Cowgirls had to foul in the end in an attempt to catch up. UCA scored five of their final seven points of the game from the free throw line.



The Cowgirls will conclude its five game home stand with a 1 p.m. game against Oral Roberts Saturday in its Play-4-Kay game.