30 arrested across Louisiana, Texas in Chinese restaurant conspiracy

The following is from a news release from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security:

A task force of federal, state and local law enforcement Thursday began arresting 32 defendants charged with racketeering and immigration violations throughout Texas and Loiuisiana.

These arrests were announced by U.S. Attorney John M. Bales, Eastern District of Texas, and Brian M. Moskowitz, special agent in charge of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) in Houston.

This case is being investigated by the following agencies: HSI offices in Houston, Dallas, San Antonio and New Orleans; U.S. Customs and Border Protection's (CBP) Office of Air and Marine; U.S. Marshals Service; and police department's in Houston, Port Author and Beaumont. This case is being prosecuted by assistant U.S. Attorneys, Eastern District of Texas, in Beaumont, Texas.

According to court documents, two employment referral businesses operating out of Houston

recruited illegal aliens, mostly from Mexico and Central America, to work in Chinese restaurants.

These workers routinely worked 12 hours per day, six days per week.

In addition, they were not paid overtime, not permitted to receive tips or gratuities, and were paid in cash by the restaurants.

The restaurants profited by avoiding paying employment taxes; and they did not provide any benefits such as health insurance, vacation or sick time. Workers were paid far less than minimum wage, did not receive health examinations, food safety training, or any job training at any time while employed.

Additionally, these workers were subjected to unfavorable living arrangements provided by the restaurant operators, either at the operator's residence or at another off-site residential location.

Living arrangements were overcrowded and sometimes consisted of air mattresses or floors for

sleeping. For instance, 18 people were found to be housed in a 2,000-square foot house.

Arrests of the indicted individuals began Jan. 30.

The following individuals have been charged:



Hua Lin, 30, of Allen, La.

Houng Chen, 39, of Abbeville, La

Jin Zhu Fang, 38, of Abbeville, La.

Lina Sun, 54, of Houston

Chenglun Ma, 57, of Houston

Chang Jin Song, 56, of Houston

Zhiqiang Li, 59, of Houston

Chenzong Yu, 44, of Houston

Jin Zhu Wang, 50, of Port Arthur, Texas

Li Qiu Jiang, 52, of Port Arthur, Texas

Hua Zhu Dong, 45, of Port Arthur, Texas

Wei Ji Zheng, 38, of San Marcos, Texas

Wen Juan Zhang, 34, of San Marcos, Texas

Chanjuan Xie, 31, of Sanger, Texas

Xue Fang He, 28, of Sanger, Texas

Zhen Yin Weng, 55, of Little Rock, Ark.

Dan Hui Lu, 32, of Dallas

Zeng Yu Huang, 50, of Mineola, Texas

Jian Tuan Dong, 47, of Rockwall, Texas

Jian Jun Ma, 60, of Houston

Liang Gao, 42, of Houston

Shoufang Jiang, 43, of Houston

Jiang Ping Zhang, 65, of Houston

Wen Jian Wen, 26, of Houston

Xiaofeng Zhu, 43, of Sugar Land, Texas

Xianghong Sun, 54, of Missouri City, Texas

Yan Mao, 39, of Brownwood, Texas

Yip Keung Leung, 40, of Brownwood, Texas

Selena Ling Feng, 37, of Nacogdoches, Texas

Zongxian Zhu, 41, of Nacogdoches, Texas

Jing Heng Jiang, 51, of Bastrop, La.

Federal indictments were returned Nov. 7, 2013, charging 32 individuals with racketeering influenced and corrupt organizations (RICO) conspiracy, and conspiracy to transport, harbor, and encourage and induce illegal aliens to reside in the United States.

If convicted, each defendant faces up to 20 years for the RICO charge and up to 10 years for the immigration conspiracy charge.



"The Hong Li Job Agency and the Tai Shan Employment Agency operated a ‘take-out and delivery service' for restaurants across the region — but they didn't deliver food. Instead, they delivered people illegally present in the United States to greedy restaurant owners and managers looking for cheap labor," said Brian M. Moskowitz, special agent in charge of HSI Houston.



"The illicit efforts of the defendants and others like them help push those unlawfully here deeper into the shadows, and the jobs they market serve as a magnet for future illegal immigration."