Authorities seeking suspects involved in attempted purse snatchings

Local authorities are seeking suspects involved in three separate attempted purse snatchings, all of which occurred on January 29.

Deputies with Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office responded to the first two incidents, which occurred in the parking lot of the shopping center in the 300 block of Sam Houston Jones Parkway and in the parking lot of the Wal-Mart on Hwy 171 North in Moss Bluff.

The victim in the shopping center incident advised deputies that she was approached by a young black woman who sprayed her with what is believed to be a form of mace. The suspect then attempted to steal the victim's purse before heading to the suspect's vehicle, an older model silver Ford Taurus, in the parking lot.

The victim in the incident at the Wal-Mart advised that she was knocked down by a young black woman who attempted to steal her purse. The victim sustained moderate injuries.

In both incidents, the suspects were seen driving the vehicle in the attached surveillance photo.

The Lake Charles Police Department is also investigating a similar incident that occurred at a grocery store at the corner of 12th and Common St. in Lake Charles.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call CPSO at 491-3605 or Crime Stoppers at 439-2222.

