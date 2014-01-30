Jennings man pleads guilty to importing, distributing steroids - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Jennings man pleads guilty to importing, distributing steroids

Posted By Michael Cooper
Connect
(Source: MGN Online) (Source: MGN Online)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

A 33-year-old Jennings man on Thursday pleaded guilty to operating a steroid distribution ring.

Christopher Paul Benoit pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Patricia Minaldi on charges of conspiring to unlawfully import and possess with intent to distribute anabolic steroids.

U.S. Attorney Stephanie A. Finley said from 2007 to 2012, Benoit conspired with others to import steroids using the U.S. mail.

"Benoit ordered anabolic steroids online and paid for the drugs using money wires or debit cards to foreign accounts," Finley said in a news release. "Benoit and his co-conspirators would then take the powdered steroids from the packages, liquefy them and place them into vials for sale."

Another Jennings man, 26-year-old Regan Chase Benoit, was also mentioned in court documents.

Finley said Regan Benoit, Christopher's first cousin, pleaded guilty to steroid importation, possession and distribution charges on Sept. 5, 2013 and will be sentenced on March 27.

"Regan Benoit admitted he assisted his cousin in liquefying the powder steroids for distribution," Finley said.

Christopher Benoit, who faces up to 10 years in prison and a $500,000 fine, will be sentenced May 8.

Copyright 2014 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Monday, March 26 2018 7:06 AM EDT2018-03-26 11:06:28 GMT
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>

  • Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-03-26 09:26:59 GMT
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:53:06 GMT
    (Source: KPLC viewer)(Source: KPLC viewer)

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly