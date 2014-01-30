Jennings man pleads guilty to importing, distributing steroids

A 33-year-old Jennings man on Thursday pleaded guilty to operating a steroid distribution ring.

Christopher Paul Benoit pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Patricia Minaldi on charges of conspiring to unlawfully import and possess with intent to distribute anabolic steroids.

U.S. Attorney Stephanie A. Finley said from 2007 to 2012, Benoit conspired with others to import steroids using the U.S. mail.

"Benoit ordered anabolic steroids online and paid for the drugs using money wires or debit cards to foreign accounts," Finley said in a news release. "Benoit and his co-conspirators would then take the powdered steroids from the packages, liquefy them and place them into vials for sale."

Another Jennings man, 26-year-old Regan Chase Benoit, was also mentioned in court documents.

Finley said Regan Benoit, Christopher's first cousin, pleaded guilty to steroid importation, possession and distribution charges on Sept. 5, 2013 and will be sentenced on March 27.

"Regan Benoit admitted he assisted his cousin in liquefying the powder steroids for distribution," Finley said.

Christopher Benoit, who faces up to 10 years in prison and a $500,000 fine, will be sentenced May 8.

