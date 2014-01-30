Cameron DA recuses self in investigation of Superintendent

Louisiana State Police have submitted their investigative report on Cameron School Superintendent Stephanie Rodrigue to the Cameron District Attorney's Office.

Cameron DA Cecil Sanner says that he has recused himself, and he is forwarding the report on to the LA Attorney General's Office on Friday. Sanner received the report on Jan. 22.

Sanner says he considers the report confidential and will not discuss the findings. Sanner says he has recused himself on matters related to the Superintendent and School Board.

David L. Morgan, Rodrigue's attorney, said it is too early to comment on the matter without first seeing the report.

Rodrigue sparked public outcry when she received a $50,000 check in December 2012 from the School Board, saying that she received pay raises that she had not taken.

School Board member Tracy Carter countered that claim, saying that the check went out on December 26 that year, but nowhere in the Board meeting's minutes had it been approved.

Carter and others also questioned how Rodrigue's salary went from $83,000 in 2007 to $138,000 in 2013, while she managed a school district comprised of only 4 schools and about 1,200 students.

Rodrigue said none of the board members asked to review her contract, other than the president who signed it. She says the board approved the terms, and the president of the board executed the contract.



