DeRidder man dead following officer-involved shooting

A 29-year-old DeRidder man is dead following an officer-involved shooting, state police said.

Sgt. James Anderson said Lawrence D. Chavez died after being shot twice Wednesday night.

"DeRidder Police received two 911 calls in reference to a residence on Wilson Street in DeRidder," Anderson said. "The first caller stated that a family member in the home was suicidal. The second caller stated that a gunshot was fired in the yard of the residence."

Anderson said DeRidder Police and state police responded and found Chavez at the front door of the residence and instructed him to step outside.

"Chavez refused to comply and closed the door on the officers," Anderson said. "Due to the nature of the incident, the three DeRidder officers and one trooper at the scene entered the residence in an attempt to secure Chavez."

Anderson said Chavez was found in a bedroom with a handgun.

"The DeRidder police officer gave loud verbal commands for Chavez to drop the weapon," Anderson said. "Chavez did not comply and instead pointed the firearm at himself and pulled the trigger which did not engage.

"Chavez continued to ignore commands to drop the weapon and cycled another round in the firearm. The DeRidder officer fired once in self-defense striking Chavez in the chest. Simultaneously, Chavez turned the weapon on himself and shot himself in the chest."

The incident occurred Wednesday night in the 300 block of Wilson Street. Neighbors say that they are still in shock.

"I heard something that sounded like a transformer blew up and then I saw and could hear a lot of lights but I never came outside to see what was going on," said neighbor Misty Arguello.

"I got up this morning to take my kids to school and I seem the yellow caution tape and I knew something serious had happened," Arguello said.

Arguello said she grew up on that street, and nothing like that had happened there before.



