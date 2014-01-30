Jennings PD executes search warrants - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Jennings PD executes search warrants following undercover investigation

(Source: Monica Grimaldo/KPLC) (Source: Monica Grimaldo/KPLC)
Tyson Mouton, Ivan Lyons and Andre Tyler. (Source: Jennings Police Department) Tyson Mouton, Ivan Lyons and Andre Tyler. (Source: Jennings Police Department)
Luke Freeman, Claude McDowell and Zedrick Lowdins. (Source: Jennings Police Department) Luke Freeman, Claude McDowell and Zedrick Lowdins. (Source: Jennings Police Department)
JENNINGS, LA (KPLC) -

Following a six-month undercover investigation, Jennings Police executed search warrants for seven individuals Thursday morning.

"It's all a part of an intense investigation that we have been conducting for the past 6 months and this is the first phase," said Deputy Chief Danny Semmes.

Arrested were 28-year-old Tyson Mouton, 27-year-old Ivan Lyons, 37-year-old Andre Tyler and 32-year-old Luke Freeman.

Semmes said the Jennings Police Department's Directive Patrol Unit began by doing street activity and investigation.

"Our ultimate goal is to curve as much of the street crime as we possibly can," said Semmes. "It's been an ongoing effort for the past 3 to 4 years, since I've been in the police department. We've got some excellent officers working here at the department now and they've put a damper on the crime in the city."

Authorities are still seeking 30-year-old Claude McDowell and 37-year-old Zedrick Lowdins.

The warrants stem from drug transactions that occurred within the city of Jennings.

Deputy Chief Danny Semmes with the Jennings Police Department said that this is just the first phase of an extensive investigation run by the Directive Patrol Unit of the Jennings Police.

Semmes said that the DPU plans on performing such roundups every month until the end of the year.

Copyright 2014 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Monday, March 26 2018 7:06 AM EDT2018-03-26 11:06:28 GMT
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>

  • Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-03-26 09:26:59 GMT
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:53:06 GMT
    (Source: KPLC viewer)(Source: KPLC viewer)

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly