Jennings PD executes search warrants following undercover investigation

Following a six-month undercover investigation, Jennings Police executed search warrants for seven individuals Thursday morning.

"It's all a part of an intense investigation that we have been conducting for the past 6 months and this is the first phase," said Deputy Chief Danny Semmes.

Arrested were 28-year-old Tyson Mouton, 27-year-old Ivan Lyons, 37-year-old Andre Tyler and 32-year-old Luke Freeman.

Semmes said the Jennings Police Department's Directive Patrol Unit began by doing street activity and investigation.

"Our ultimate goal is to curve as much of the street crime as we possibly can," said Semmes. "It's been an ongoing effort for the past 3 to 4 years, since I've been in the police department. We've got some excellent officers working here at the department now and they've put a damper on the crime in the city."

Authorities are still seeking 30-year-old Claude McDowell and 37-year-old Zedrick Lowdins.

The warrants stem from drug transactions that occurred within the city of Jennings.

Deputy Chief Danny Semmes with the Jennings Police Department said that this is just the first phase of an extensive investigation run by the Directive Patrol Unit of the Jennings Police.

Semmes said that the DPU plans on performing such roundups every month until the end of the year.

