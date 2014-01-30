Children's Museum announces February events

The following is a news release from the Children's Museum:

The Children's Museum has announced the following activities for the month of February:

Saturday, February 1: CyPhaKids in the Digital World

Kids will learn about Digimon, Japan, and Japanese culture through some fun activities! The program begins at 11 a.m. and is limited to 20 children, ages 4-10.

Monday, February 3: Patriotic Fan Workshop

Celebrating Constitution Day, we will be painting patriotic wooden fans. Class begins at 11 a.m. and is limited to 20 children.

Friday, February 7: Pasta Necklace Fun

Make your own pasta necklace in the ArtSpace from 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Saturday, February 8: Sasol's Second Saturday Science Show

"Melting with Love"

What does every girl want for Valentine's Day? Chocolate! Find out how chocolate is made, why candles burn and how wax melts. At the end, children will also have a chance to make their own sun-catcher! We'll use what we've learned about melting to make sun-catchers from melted crayons. The program begins at 11 a.m.

Friday, February 14: Spirograph Fun

Join us from 3:30-4:30 p.m. in the ArtSpace and play with this classic geometric drawing toy that produces mathematical roulette curves.

Friday, February 21: Playdough Fun

Join us in the ArtSpace from 3:30-4:30 p.m. and build something fun with Playdough!

Friday, February 28: Swirl'n Paint Fun

Join us from 3:30-4:30 p.m. in the ArtSpace and experiment with exciting designs using our Swirl'n Spin art machine!

The Children's Museum is located at 327 Broad Street downtown Lake Charles. Museum hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Admission is $7.50 for children and adults.

For more information, call 337-433-9420 or visit www.swlakids.org.