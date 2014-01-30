Children's Museum announces February events - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Children's Museum announces February events

(Source: The Children's Museum) (Source: The Children's Museum)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The following is a news release from the Children's Museum:

The Children's Museum has announced the following activities for the month of February:

Saturday, February 1: CyPhaKids in the Digital World

Kids will learn about Digimon, Japan, and Japanese culture through some fun activities! The program begins at 11 a.m. and is limited to 20 children, ages 4-10.

Monday, February 3: Patriotic Fan Workshop

Celebrating Constitution Day, we will be painting patriotic wooden fans. Class begins at 11 a.m. and is limited to 20 children.

Friday, February 7: Pasta Necklace Fun

Make your own pasta necklace in the ArtSpace from 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Saturday, February 8: Sasol's Second Saturday Science Show

"Melting with Love"

What does every girl want for Valentine's Day? Chocolate! Find out how chocolate is made, why candles burn and how wax melts. At the end, children will also have a chance to make their own sun-catcher! We'll use what we've learned about melting to make sun-catchers from melted crayons. The program begins at 11 a.m.

Friday, February 14: Spirograph Fun

Join us from 3:30-4:30 p.m. in the ArtSpace and play with this classic geometric drawing toy that produces mathematical roulette curves.

Friday, February 21: Playdough Fun

Join us in the ArtSpace from 3:30-4:30 p.m. and build something fun with Playdough!

Friday, February 28: Swirl'n Paint Fun

Join us from 3:30-4:30 p.m. in the ArtSpace and experiment with exciting designs using our Swirl'n Spin art machine!

The Children's Museum is located at 327 Broad Street downtown Lake Charles. Museum hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Admission is $7.50 for children and adults.

For more information, call 337-433-9420 or visit www.swlakids.org.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Monday, March 26 2018 7:06 AM EDT2018-03-26 11:06:28 GMT
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>

  • Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-03-26 09:26:59 GMT
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:53:06 GMT
    (Source: KPLC viewer)(Source: KPLC viewer)

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly