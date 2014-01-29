Three Cowboys named to preseason all-SLC baseball team

By McNeese Assistant SID Hunter Bower:

FRISCO, Texas - The Southland Conference announced its annual preseason all-conference teams and polls on Wednesday with McNeese State picked to finish eighth in the SID poll and 10th in the coaches' poll. Meanwhile seniors Jackson Gooch and Chayse Marion, along with Louisville Slugger Freshman All-American Bryce Kingsley were selected to the preseason all-conference teams.

The Cowboys were chosen to finish eighth in the Sports Information Directors poll while the league coaches; selected McNeese to finish 10th. In 2013, the Cowboys compiled a record of 23-31, including a 10-17 Southland record, earning them a spot in the SLC Tournament.

Sam Houston State was picked to repeat as regular season champions in both polls, garnering 10 first place votes in the coaches' poll and eight in the SID poll. Southeastern Louisiana was selected to finish second in both polls and gathered a first-place vote from the coaches' and two from the SIDs. Lamar, Oral Roberts and A&M-Corpus Christi round out the top five in the coaches' poll while Oral Roberts, A&M-Corpus Christi and Central Arkansas make up the rest of the top five in the SID poll.

Gooch, a native of Delta, British Columbia, received first-team preseason honors after earning second-team honors after the 2012 season. He led the Cowboys in 15 different offensive categories last season including batting average (.301), runs scored (40), hits (65), RBI (34), doubles (15), home runs (5) and at-bats (216). The senior outfielder posted 16 multiple-hit games and a team leading nine multiple-RBI games. He also posted a career-high 20-game hitting streak March 3-April 9.

Marion also received an automatic selection after being named third-team all-conference last season. The Reed Deer, Alberta native appeared in 52 games in 2013, starting 50 games primarily at first base. Marion hit .289 with three home runs, 21 RBI and 30 runs scored. He drew a team-high 25 walks and posted 17 mulitple-hit games. He proved to be one of the top infielders after committing a team-low five errors along with a .988 fielding percentage. He also drove in a season-high six RBI in the series finale at Lamar.

Rounding out the trio is Kingsley who is tabbed as one of the top returning pitchers in the league after earning conference Newcomer of the Year and freshman all-American honors last season. The Lake Charles native, who was voted a first-team preseason selection by the league coaches', became a part of the weekend rotation last season making 15 starts for the Cowboys. He posted an 8-6 record along with 3.11 ERA as he allowed 42 runs – 34 earned – on 85 hits in 98.1 innings of work. Kingsley finished the season in the top 10 in the Southland Conference in ERA, wins, innings pitched, games started, complete games and opponent batting average. The sophomore fanned 64 batters and walked 42 while holding opponents to a .237 batting average against.

McNeese will open up its 2014 campaign on Feb. 14 when the Cowboys welcome Chicago State for a three-game home weekend series.

Coaches Poll

Rk. University (First-Place Votes) Points

1. Sam Houston State (10) 120

T2. Lamar (1) 95

T2. Southeastern Louisiana (1) 95

4. Oral Roberts 93

5. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 91

6. Central Arkansas 82

7. Stephen F. Austin 61

8. Nicholls 43

9. Northwestern State 37

10. McNeese State 35

11. Houston Baptist 27

12. New Orleans 13

Sports Information Directors Poll

Rk. University (First-Place Votes) Points

1. Sam Houston State (8) 117

2. Southeastern Louisiana (2) 100

3. Oral Roberts 95

4. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (1) 94

5. Central Arkansas (1) 83

6. Lamar 78

7. Stephen F. Austin 65

8. McNeese State 46

9. Nicholls 41

10. Northwestern State 34

11. Houston Baptist 26

12. New Orleans 13

Preseason All-SLC Baseball Team

First Team

Pos. Name University Class Hometown

1B Chayse Marion* McNeese State Sr. Red Deer, Alberta

2B Cody Stephens* A&M-Corpus Christi Sr. Concord, Calif.

3B Jesse Buratt* Southeastern La.Sr. Prairieville, La.

SS Sam Bumpers* Lamar Jr. Bourbornnais, Ill.

C Anthony Azar* Sam Houston State Sr. The Woodlands, Texas

OF Luke Plucheck* Sam Houston State Sr. Tomball, Texas

OF Ricardo Sanchez*Stephen F. Austin Sr. Houston, Texas

OF Jackson Gooch* McNeese State Sr. Delta, British Columbia

DH Tyler Boss* Oral Roberts Sr. Spring, Texas

P Trevor Belicek* A&M-Corpus Christi Jr. Uvalde, Texas

P Bryce BiggerstaffCentral Arkansas Sr. Sherwood, Ark.

P Bryce Kingsley McNeese State So. Lake Charles, La.

Second Team

Pos. Name University Class Hometown

1B Jameson Fisher Southeastern La. So. Zachary, La.

2B Ryan Farney Sam Houston State Jr. Houston, Texas

3B Carter Burgess Sam Houston State Jr. Houston, Texas

SS Corey Toups Sam Houston State So. The Woodlands, Texas

C Jose Trevino* Oral Roberts Jr. Corpus Christi, Texas

OF Jude Vidrine Lamar Sr. Nederland, Texas

OF Colt Atwood Sam Houston State Jr. Katy, Texas

OF Jordan Lee A&M-Corpus Christi Jr. Houston, Texas

DH Brandon Jackson Nicholls Sr. Fort Gibson, Okla.

P Tate Scioneaux Southeastern La. So. Reserve, La.

P Conner Gilmore Central Arkansas Sr. Little Rock, Ark.

P Jacob Dorris A&M-Corpus Christi Jr. Weatherford, Texas

*Returning all-conference selection.